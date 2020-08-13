Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Fired Nanny on Second Day, Move Near Oprah & Ellen

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had to fire their 14-month-old son Archie‘s night nurse on her second shift for being “unprofessional and irresponsible,” according to the dishy new biography Finding Freedom out Tuesday.

“Meghan and Harry felt they were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional and irresponsible,” authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hired a second night nurse who “did a fine job,” but after the experience with their first nanny, “neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly.”

Soon after, they took on night duties themselves and hired a nanny to help out during the day.

MOVING ON

Meanwhile, the trio has found a new home in Santa Barbara after staying at Tyler Perry‘s $20 million L.A. home for several weeks. After complaining about intrusion from the paparazzi and filing suit after several took shots of Archie in the home’s backyard, they opted for a private $10 million home in the super-exclusive Santa Barbara enclave Montecito. Their neighbors include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, both of whom know the couple personally.

This makes both first-time homebuyers as Harry previously lived in palaces owned by his royal family and Meghan previously rented a home in L.A., and then in Toronto.

TMZ reports that Winfrey suggested the private community. She owns a $90 million, 42-acre estate and DeGeneres lives in a $27 million compound.