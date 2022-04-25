Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kanye ‘Ye’ West + More!

PRPhotos.com

A NEW BOOK DETAILS THE ‘DRAMA’ BEHIND MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY’S WEDDING: Page Six reports that, in a new book titled The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — The Truth and the Turmoil, author Tina Brown writes in-depth about the “drama” behind the scenes at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding. “Palace sources report that the preparation for the Sussex union was all drama, all the time,” the author wrote. She added that a “palace source” claimed there “was a lot of raging. In-person shouting in front of other members of staff, basically in front of too many people, which is why it all started to come out.”

SELLING SUNSET’S JASON OPPENHEIM SAYS A CLIENT ONCE DISSED KANYE ‘YE’ WEST’S HOUSE: According to Us Weekly, Jason Oppenheim told a humorous story about his experience showing Kanye ‘Ye’ West‘s house on a new episode of Selling Sunset. “This is funny, because not only did I show Jeff Lazkani Kanye’s house, where we get into escrow on Kanye’s house. We didn’t say who it was. Jeff invited his mom, and his mom — not knowing whose house it was — says, ‘It looks like a lonely narcissist lives here.’ And Jeff canceled the escrow.”

SEAN PENN AND LEILA GEORGE ARE OFFICIALLY DIVORCED: Entertainment Tonight reports that Sean Penn and Leila George have finalized their divorce. A judged signed the paperwork on Friday (April 22nd), just a few months prior to what would have been their two-year anniversary.

PAULINA GRETZKY AND DUSTIN JOHNSON GET MARRIED: According to People, Fame actress Paulina Gretzky and professional golfer Dustin Johnson tied the knot on Saturday (April 23rd) at the Blackberry Farm in Tennessee. The couple have been engaged since 2013.