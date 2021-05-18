Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Slammed for Promoting Company With Skin-Whitening Cream

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being dragged for their partnership with a company selling skin-whitening creams. Many are questioning how this squares with their anti-racism activism.

Last week, the pair announced a partnership with Procter & Gamble, which sells the controversial Olay cream in India, Malaysia and Singapore.

“Meghan has talked a lot about the issue of race and racism, so this does stick out like a sore thumb,” Alex Malouf, a former Procter & Gamble executive, told The Mirror.

Joanne Rondilla, a professor at San Jose State University, added that the Sussexes had a “responsibility” to address the concerns about the product with the company.

“Like everyone else around the world, I saw that interview with Oprah that Meghan did,” she told the outlet.