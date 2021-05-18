Home » Entertainment » Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Slammed for Promoting Company With Skin-Whitening Cream

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Slammed for Promoting Company With Skin-Whitening Cream

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being dragged for their partnership with a company selling skin-whitening creams. Many are questioning how this squares with their anti-racism activism.

Last week, the pair announced a partnership with Procter & Gamble, which sells the controversial Olay cream in India, Malaysia and Singapore.

“Meghan has talked a lot about the issue of race and racism, so this does stick out like a sore thumb,” Alex Malouf, a former Procter & Gamble executive, told The Mirror.

Joanne Rondilla, a professor at San Jose State University, added that the Sussexes had a “responsibility” to address the concerns about the product with the company.

“Like everyone else around the world, I saw that interview with Oprah that Meghan did,” she told the outlet.

Related Articles

Industry News: Discovery, Prince Harry, Jonathan Van Ness and More!
Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Beef With Boyz II Men
Twitter Reacts to Prince Harry Accusing Father of Handing Him ‘Pain and Suffering’
Box Office Rebound Slows With ‘Spiral’
Kim Kardashian Buys Janet Jackson’s ‘If’ Music Video Outfit For $25K
Simon Guobadia Denies Dating Jessica Harris When He Started A Relationship With Porsha Williams