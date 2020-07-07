Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Talk Racial Injustice

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are speaking out on racial injustice again, this time with young leaders connected to the Queen‘s Commonwealth Trust.

Harry and Meghan have continued on as president and vice president of the Trust, despite their departure from senior royal roles.

Meghan and Harry spoke with Chrisann Jarrett, QCT Trustee and co-founder and co-CEO of We Belong; Alicia Wallace, director of Equality Bahamas; Mike Omoniyi, founder and CEO of The Common Sense Network; and Abdullahi Alim who leads the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers network of emerging young leaders in Africa and the Middle East.

Harry said: “We can’t deny or ignore the fact that all of us have been educated to see the world differently. However, once you start to realize that there is that bias there, then you need to acknowledge it, you need to do the work to become more aware … so that you can help stand up for something that is so wrong and should not be acceptable in our society today.”

Meghan said: “It’s not just in the big moments, it’s in the quiet moments where racism and unconscious bias lies and thrives. It makes it confusing for a lot of people to understand the role that they play in that, both passively and actively.”

Harry copped to Britain’s colonial past: “When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past and I think so many people have done an amazing and incredible job of acknowledging the past and righting those wrongs. We all acknowledge there’s so much more still to do. It’s not going to be easy and in some cases, it’s not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done because guess what, everybody benefits. But there’s a hell of a lot that we need to do to, and yet I only see hope and optimism in that we can only do this together.” :

Meghan continued on to say that the couple would do “everything from our end,” to help the young people.