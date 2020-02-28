Meghan Markle Reportedly Feels ‘Insulted’ By Royals; Canada To Halt Security Payments

PRPhotos.com

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to officially Megxit on March 31st, they’ll need to start shelling out for their considerable security costs themselves, according to reports.

Thus far, Canadian taxpayers have been shouldering at least some of the burden. A spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told Global News that Canadians will stop doing so “in the coming weeks.”

The press secretary for the Officer of the Ministry Mary-Liz Power said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to re-locate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances. The RCMP has been engaged with officials in the U.K. from the very beginning regarding security considerations. As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis. At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since October 2019. The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.”

INSULTED

Meanwhile, Meghan reportedly feels “insulted” by the way she and Harry are being treated by the royal family mid-Megxit.

Per the Daily Mail, she is complaining to friends about their treatment, claiming it’s jealousy over Harry being the Queen‘s “favorite.”

She also noted that their public statement claiming that the Queen does not own the term “royal” was made from a place of insult.

An insider told the Mail: “Meghan said that she and Harry were left with no choice but to make a public statement. She said if anyone should feel insulted, it should be them. They never intended to capitalize on the word royal, and to insinuate they were somehow abusing their privileges is absurd.”

Currently, Meghan is in Canada with baby Archie, while Harry headed back to the UK for his final events as a royal. She is set to join him in London.