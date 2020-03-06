Meghan Markle Returns to U.K. as Prince Harry Stresses Over Disappointing Queen

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle returned to Britain for the first time Thursday since she and Prince Harry announced their plan to step down from their royal duties.

MEGHAN IS BACK

Meghan’s first event upon her return was an Endeavour Fund Awards party in London celebrating the sporting achievements of wounded servicemen. According to reports, the 38-year-old left her son Archie in Canada as she and Harry complete their final round of royal engagements.

When Harry and Meghan arrived at the party, there were many cheers, but a notable boo as well, according to reports.

Meghan will also attend Saturday’s Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall and face the Queen, Charles & Camilla and William & Kate for the first time since giving notice.

REGRETS

Harry, meanwhile, “feels terrible about hurting his grandmother, whom he adores,” according to an insider who spilled the beans to Us Magazine.

The guilt stems from Queen Elizabeth’s sadness at not seeing Archie. She is reportedly “heartbroken” and “would love to have a relationship with Archie, but it’s looking unlikely that will ever happen.”

WHAT THEY’RE GIVING UP

Among the many things the pair are giving up for the freedom of being a civvie (via The Sun): access to tiaras (only given to royal women for diplomatic receptions and state banquests); free and instant medical care; a royal cash kitty for clothes; organic farm-to-table food grown on royal estates; private shoe shiners and car valets.

They officially step down on March 31st.