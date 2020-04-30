Meghan Markle Shares Words of Support for Client at Her Patronage

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle is still involved in her royal patronages, despite her and Prince Harry’s move to L.A. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex hopped on the phone with one of the clients her patronages Smart Works is assisting. Smart Works, as many will recall, provides underprivileged women with advice, tools and clothing that will help prepare them for the job market.

In an upbeat video chat, Meghan and the client seemed pumped for the client’s upcoming interview. The Duchess told her: "I think you’re going to be fantastic."

Meghan continued: [“Of course! I just wanted to be able to call in and wish you the best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you. There’s so much going on in the world right now and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it, and all the positivity that we just want to send your way, and to make sure you can get on the other side of this too, and have such a great opportunity there.”] SOUNDCUE (:20 OC: . . .great opportunity there.)

Meghan has been working with Smart Works for more than a year. Last fall, she launched a capsule collection of workwear to benefit the charity.