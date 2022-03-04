Home » Entertainment » Meghan Markle Sued By Half-Sister For Defamation

Meghan Markle Sued By Half-Sister For Defamation

Meghan Markle’s half sister has filed a defamation suit against her for portraying a false “rags to royalty” narrative about herself.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Samantha Markle claims Meghan is trashing her and spreading outright lies. Among her many claims, Samantha says Meghan fabricated tales of growing up in "virtual poverty" even though their father Thomas Markle paid for her to attend "elite and expensive private schools," and covered her tuition at Northwestern University.

Samantha claims Meghan’s lies have hurt sales of her autobiography, prevented her from getting jobs and caused emotional and mental distress.

Meghan's attorney Michael Kump calls the lawsuit "baseless and absurd.”

