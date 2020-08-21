Meghan Markle Teams Up With Michelle Obama To Register Voters

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle is encouraging eligible women to register to vote in the U.S. She was scheduled to take part in a Thursday night event, in tandem with the When We All Vote’s “When All Women Vote #CouchParty” event, which Michelle Obama helped organize.

Together, they aim to reach 300K eligible female voters. The event will also honor the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave some women the right to vote.

Former Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett, Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry and actress Yvette Nicole Brown were also set to participate.

Markle previously opened up about the privilege and duty of voting in an interview with Marie Claire: “I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless. I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."