Meghan Markle, ‘The Crown,’ Pete Davidson + More!

MEGHAN MARKLE IS REPORTEDLY IN TALKS WITH AUDIBLE REGARDING MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR DEAL: Meghan Markle might have found a new home with Audible after parting ways with Spotify earlier this year. Page Six reports that the Duchess of Sussex is “thrilled” about a multimillion-dollar deal that she is reportedly close to reaching with the company. “Word of mouth is spreading that it will lead to a huge payout — even bigger than the millions Spotify splashed out,” a source told the outlet. “And Meghan is thrilled that she’ll be in the company of Michelle and Barack Obama [who signed a deal with Audible in 2022].”

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR PART ONE OF THE SIXTH SEASON OF ‘THE CROWN:’ On Thursday (October 26th), Netflix released the trailer for the first part of the final season of The Crown. Watch as Elizabeth Debicki’s Princess Diana becomes part of the royal family and events unfold leading to her final days. “I don’t really understand how I ended up here,” she says in the trailer. “Dashing around, and losing sight of myself in the process. I think that’s been the story of my whole life.” Vanity Fair reports that the first part of the sixth season will be released on Netflix on November 16th, and the second part will follow on December 14th.

PETE DAVIDSON AND JOHN MULANEY POSTPONE SHOWS IN MAINE DUE TO MASS SHOOTING: According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Mulaney and Pete Davidson are postponing their stand-up shows in Maine, following the mass shooting that left at least 18 people dead earlier this week. The pair were scheduled to perform at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Saturday (October 28th) and the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Sunday (October 29th). “We are devastated by the events in Lewiston,” the comedians said in a joint statement. “Shows scheduled for this weekend in Maine on Saturday, 10/28 and Sunday, 10/29 have been postponed. We are thinking of you all.”

‘HOCUS POCUS 3’ IS ‘STILL IN THE STORY PHASE:’ Hocus Pocus 2 screenwriter Jen D’Angelo spoke with Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Thursday (October 26th) about the next movie in the franchise. “We’re still in the story phase, we’re still working on it,” D’Angelo said. “We’ve been working on some ideas. It’s been fun to dive back into that world and we have so many directions in which to go and so many new characters to explore. We’ve only scratched the surface of Hannah Waddingham’s mother witch.” Disney confirmed the news in June that Hocus Pocus 3 is in development.