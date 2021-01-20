Meghan Markle Wants To Settle Case With Tabloid and Avoid Trial

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle is hoping to settle her suit against the Associated Newspapers in lieu of a trial. Her lawyer asked a British judge on Tuesday to rule that its publication of a “deeply personal” letter to her estranged father was “a plain and a serious breach of her rights of privacy.”

The 39-year-old is suing for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five articles published in February of 2019 in the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, which included portions of a handwritten letter that she sent to her father Thomas Markle, after her marriage to Prince Harry.

The Associated Newspapers is contesting her claim, and a trial is set for the fall. Many expect it to be one of London’s biggest civil court trials in years.

Her lawyer Justin Rushbrooke argued that the publisher had “no real prospect” of winning the case.

“At its heart it’s a very straightforward case about the unlawful publication of a private letter,” he said kicking off a two-day hearing, held remotely because of coronavirus restrictions.