Meghan Markle’s Biographer Calls Out Hypocrisy in Treatment of Andrew

Aren’t you guys focused on the wrong royal? Royal biographer Omid Scobie is defending Meghan Markle and asking her many critics why they don’t direct their “energy” toward Prince Andrew, who has actually been accused of criminal activity.

As many will recall, Andrew has been accused of participating in the sex trafficking his friend, the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein committed. Scobie, the scribe of Finding Freedom, which aims to provide the “real story” of Meghan and Prince Harry‘s exit from royal life, tweeted in a post that has since gone viral: “Would love to occasionally see the tears and energy these morons spend on a non-working royal used on Prince Andrew's horrendous mess. Or is there nothing worse than a woman of colour with a voice?”

Meghan has been under fire for urging people to vote in the upcoming election. British broadcaster Piers Morgan urged Queen Elizabeth to “strip the Sussexes of their titles.”

Royals typically do not vote—though there’s no official ban on them doing so—in an effort to remain politically neutral.

Meanwhile, it seems Meghan and Harry’s former Kensington Palace home, Notthingham Cottage, may go to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, after their July wedding. The two-bedroom property is as “very cosy” and “a sweet English house” in Finding Freedom.