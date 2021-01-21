Meghan Markle’s Ex-Staff May Have to Testify at Trial, as Prince William Loses Secretary

PRPhotos.com

A lawyer for the Daily Mail’s publishers argued in London High Court Wednesday that Meghan Markle could not reasonably expect privacy when she sent her father Thomas Markle a private letter. Meghan sued the paper for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement after they published excerpts of the letter.

Attorney Anthony White said, “it’s to be inferred that the letter was written and sent by the claimant with a view to it being disclosed to third parties and read by the public.”

He added that ex-employees of Meghan and Prince Harry would be able to shed light on the creation of the letter when the case comes to trial.

The Duchess, meanwhile, is seeking a summary judgement that would dismiss the paper’s defense case and preclude the need for a trial.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Prince William, meanwhile, is looking for a new secretary. Christian Jones, his private secretary for less than a year, has stepped down to become a partner at the $25 billion private equity firm Bridgepoint, where he will lead corporate affairs.