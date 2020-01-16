Meghan Markle’s Father To Testify Against Her in Court, Harry Announces Invictus

PRPhotos.com

Ugh, this guy! Meghan Markle‘s 2020 drama is continuing apace. Shortly after notifying the world of her and husband Prince Harry‘s plan to step down from their senior roles in the royal family, news broke that her estranged father Thomas Markle will be a key witness against her in an upcoming court case.

This is the guy who has been busted selling private info on her to the bloids, and who opted to not walk her down the aisle when she married Harry in May of 2018, citing a recent heart attack.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, is suing the Mail on Sunday for printing a letter she wrote Thomas after he absented himself from their wedding festivities. The 75-year-old will testify for the paper, according to docs filed in London’s High Court.

The documents claim he will also testify that she was behind a campaign to make him look bad in the lead-up to her wedding. Items of evidence are said to include text messages between him and Harry.

“I’ve done nothing to hurt you Meghan or anyone else,” the dad wrote, according to the report. “I’m sorry my heart attack is … any inconvenience for you.”

In the filings, he claims he released the letter to the Mail because he felt she was misleading the public in her depiction of their relationship.

INVICTUS

Meanwhile, although Harry and Meghan don’t want to be royals full-time, Harry clearly still wants to stay involved. Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014. On Wednesday, he announced they’d be in Germany.

He wrote on social media: “Here we come Düsseldorf! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games. Having previously been held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and upcoming The Hague this year in May – Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world!”

The post continued: “The #InvictusGames is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by The Duke of Sussex, in which wounded, injured or sick (WIS) armed services personnel and veterans show the world what they're capable of in a series of adaptive sports, ranging from wheelchair basketball to indoor rowing. The Duke, having spent 10 years serving in the Armed Forces, set up the @WeAreInvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who served their country beyond their time in uniform.”