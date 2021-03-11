Meghan Markle’s Friend Has Receipts as She Launches Formal Complaint Against Piers Morgan

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle formally complained to UK broadcaster ITV after Piers Morgan slammed her on the air. The Good Morning Britain host has since left the show permanently after storming off the set over criticism of his behavior.

The UK’s Office of Communication received more than 41,000 complaints in one day over his behavior, prompting a formal probe into whether his behavior violated broadcasting codes.

Meghan reportedly was not personally affronted by the attack, but is concerned over the mental health of viewers.

After the broadcast, ITV released a statement saying: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Piers repeatedly expressed doubts after Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell interview that she had suicidal thoughts.

Meghan’s pal Janina Gavankar, meanwhile, backs up her story. She said of the Queen‘s formal statement in response to the interview: “I’m so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience, but on the other side, I know that the family and staff were well aware of the extent of it. And though their recollections may vary, ours don’t because we lived through it with them. And there are many emails and texts to support that.”

Queen Elizabeth is sticking to her word and reportedly quizzing senior royals about claims Meghan and Prince Harry made. The pair claimed in the interview that members of the royal family shared concerns that their son Archie’s skin would be dark. Oprah later said that Harry told her off-camera that it wasn’t the Queen, or her husband Prince Philip, who made those comments.