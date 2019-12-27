Meghan Markle’s Friend Slams Claims That Christmas Card Was Altered

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be stepping back from the limelight for the holidays, but controversy is still dogging them. A few days before Christmas, they shared an e-card via the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, showing them smiling in a casual, festive scene. The card included a close-up of their son, Archie, who is seven months old.

According to some, the black-and-white photo looked altered, with The Daily Mail claiming Meghan looked “weirdly in focus” compared to the rest of the family and that the card seemed to be “Photoshopped.”

But the photographer, and Meghan’s friend, is claiming the outcry is yet another example of the British press finding issue with nothing.

She tweeted: “So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family,” then added, “…and to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues. Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness.”

In October, Meghan filed suit against The Daily Mail for publishing part of a private letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. Harry also sued papers over what he called a “campaign” against Meghan.