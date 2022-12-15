Home » Entertainment » Meghann Fany Rumored To Be Dating ‘White Lotus’ Costar

Meghann Fany Rumored To Be Dating 'White Lotus' Costar

Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne on The White Lotus is rumored to be dating one of her costars.

According to reports, her real-life love interest is Leo Woodall, who plays Jack on the HBO series.

The New York Post reports that fans spotted a comment the Bold Type actress left on his Instagram, gushing, “I love you! I love these! I love you!”

Woodall responded to her comment on his carousel of cast photos with, “Love you right back.”

Fahy was previously linked to Made for Love star, Billy Magnussen.

