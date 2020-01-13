Megxit Latest: Oprah, Disney, Charles, Money Moves, Mental Health

PRPhotos.com

Fans of royal tradition are taking Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s stated intention to leave the royal family very personally. Many are blaming Meghan. Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey is denying claims that she urged the pair to Megxit, Prince Charles may no longer want to bankroll them and rumors of Harry’s mental strain are swirling.

TWITTER, DIVIDED

One Meghan detractor fumed: “Meghan is clearly going to be made the modern day Yoko Ono/Wallace(sic) Simpson within the Royal Family & the press… #GetOut #Megexit.”

Another concurred, tweeting: “People aren’t angry that Meghan and Harry want to leave. Please, go! We’re angry they expect to keep their titles, privileges, luxuries and funding while pimping their royal status for gross monetary gain. Not to mention their disrespect and ingratitude to the Queen.”

Actor Toby Stephens had their back, writing: “Seeing the press reaction to Megan and Harry’s announcement, just confirms why they’re right to step away. Good luck to them.”

Another tweeted: “In a unique twist on the Disney-approved version, the princess has swooped in and freed the prince from his tower.”

MEGHAN FLEES FIRST

Meghan, it seems, was so eager to go, she hopped a plane to Canada Thursday night to go be with her and Harry's son Archie again. He was cared for during the time his parents left him by Jessica Mulroney, his nanny and Meghan’s best friend.

Harry will reportedly join her soon.

DISNEY

Meghan is already hard at work on her post-royal life, according to reports. She has signed an unspecified project with Disney in exchange for a donation to an elephant charity. Reports indicate that the deal was in the works before the announced split.

MENTAL HEALTH, SECRECY

Meanwhile, Harry was concerned about his mental health unless he stepped back, insiders tell The Daily Mail. Harry supports mental health causes through his charitable endeavors and has previously spoken out about his personal struggles.

Sources also blab that Harry and Meghan went against the Queen’s wishes in going public with their wishes, and that Scotland Yard will be tasked with reviewing security plans for the future as taxpayer funded plans could spiral into the millions if they’re living in two places.

NEXT?

Insiders predict that a broad agreement on the future for Meghan and Harry will be shared in the coming days, and that they will be allowed to keep their titles while also enjoying increased freedom.

But others shriek, not so fast! According to financial records, Prince Charles spent $11 million in royal funds to cover Meghan, Harry and Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s royal duties. 95% of those costs are bankrolled by income he earns from the Duchy of Cornwall estate, the 5% coming from a taxpayer funded grant. Sources spill that Charles may only shell out money in the future, if they maintain many of their royal duties.

We should know something soon. The Queen has reportedly called a meeting with Harry, William and Charles today (Monday). The plan is to “talk things through,” sources tell People, with the goal of arriving at a resolution ASAP.

OPRAH

Winfrey is denying Page Six’s report that she urged the pair to step back from royal duties. She told People: “Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them. I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family.”