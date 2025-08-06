Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Follow-Up Will Be 2 Movies — 40 Days Apart

Getty Images

Mel Gibson is set to expand his acclaimed 2004 film The Passion Of The Christ with a two-part follow-up titled The Resurrection Of The Christ. Lionsgate has revealed that the highly anticipated project will be released on two biblically significant dates. The first part is scheduled to hit theaters on Good Friday, March 26, 2027. The second installment will launch 40 days (and 40 nights) later on Ascension Day, May 6, 2027. During a visit to the Joe Rogan podcast earlier this year, Gibson provided an update on the project, describing it as an “acid trip” that will explore the fall of the angels and go to “Hell” and “Sheol.” The filmmaker acknowledged the ambitious nature of the endeavor, stating, “It’s super ambitious, but I’m going to take a crack at it.” Gibson’s original film earned over $610 million globally, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film and indie of all time domestically until last year. (EW)