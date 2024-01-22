Melissa Barrera, Indya Moore, Pauly Shore + More!

PRPhotos.com

MELISSA BARRERA AND INDYA MOORE JOIN PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTEST AT SUNDANCE: According to The Hollywood Reporter, a pro-Palestinian protest shut down Main Street in Park City, Utah, on Sunday (January 21st), where the Sundance Film Festival is being held. Melissa Barrera, the actor who was fired from Scream VII in November for speaking out in support of Palestine on social media, attended the protest. Pose actor Indya Moore was also spotted among several hundred people who took part in the action. “I have Israeli friends. I have Jewish friends. I have Palestinian friends. Everybody sees what’s happening. They all agree, there needs to be a ceasefire. Stop telling us to hate each other. Stop telling us they hate each other. They also know that the Palestinian children that have been murdered are not responsible for freeing the hostages right now. That’s just the truth, right? The children are innocent,” Moore said.

PAULY SHORE RESPONDS TO RICHARD SIMMONS’ COMMENTS ABOUT NEW BIOPIC: Pauly Shore is hoping that one day Richard Simmons will approve of his portrayal of him, despite the fitness instructor announcing on Facebook recently that he did not give his “permission” for the new biopic. “I love Richard. I'm kind of just feeding off the people online about the whole thing, you know what I'm saying? Because everyone is saying that I look like him, so I wanted to play him. Does that make sense?" the Bio-Dome actor said recently, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I hope that once he sees the short and he sees what we're wanting to do with it that he'll change his tune. I love him. I love what he represents, which is why we want to do it. He's such a great character and it'd be a good opportunity for me to get back out there as well. People miss me and they miss him."

GRISELDA BLANCO’S FAMILY SUES SOFIA VERGARA AND NETFLIX: According to USA Today, the family of Griselda Blanco is suing Sofia Vergara and Netflix over a forthcoming show about the Colombian drug lord. Blanco's son, Michael Corleone Blanco, and his wife, Marie Blanco, filed a lawsuit last week claiming that the show’s creators used his unreleased "artistic literary work … to depict the life story of himself and his mother, Griselda Blanco De Trujillo—as he has “the intention of publishing a book and developing a Spanish soap opera” based on their lives. Michael is seeking a temporary injunction to block Netflix from releasing the show on January 25th as well as $100,000 in damages.

DAKOTA JOHNSON SAYS WORKING WITH BLUE SCREEN ON ‘MADAME WEB’ WAS ‘PSYCHOTIC:’ Dakota Johnson spoke with Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Friday (January 19th) about using a blue screen for her new film, Madame Web, which is set to be released on February 14th. “I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion. That to me was absolutely psychotic,” she said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an okay job!’ But I trusted [director SJ Clarkson]. She works so hard, and she has not taken her eyes off this movie since we started.”