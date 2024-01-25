Home » Entertainment » Melissa Barrera Says Being Fired From ‘Scream VII’ Was ‘Shocking’

Melissa Barrera Says Being Fired From ‘Scream VII’ Was ‘Shocking’

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

In an interview with Rolling Stone published on Wednesday (January 24th), Melissa Barrera shared her reaction to being fired from Scream VII in November after she shared support for Palestine on social media. The Vida actor has starred in the franchise since the reboot.

"I’m not the first person that’s happened to, but it was shocking. I don’t even know what to say," she told the outlet. "I think everything that happened was very transparent, on both sides, and I know who I am, and I know that what I said always came from a place of love and a place of humanity and a place of human rights and a place of freedom for people, which shouldn’t be controversial. It shouldn’t be up for debate.”

Barrera added, "So, I’m very at peace. The people who know me in my family know the truth about me and where I stand, and I think most people in the world also do.”

Related Articles

Shannen Doherty Opens Up About Being Fired From ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’
Melissa Barrera, Indya Moore, Pauly Shore + More!
Jacob Elordi Comments On Shocking Bathwater Scene In ‘Saltburn’
Neel Nanda, ‘Scream VII,’ Melissa Barrera + More!
Holly Marie Combs Confirms Alyssa Milano Got Shannen Doherty Fired From ‘Charmed’
Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She Was Almost Fired From ‘Sabrina’ For ‘Maxim’ Photoshoot