Melissa Gorga Is ‘Fine’ With Not Being In Teresa Giudice’s Bridal Party

Melissa Gorga announced on her podcast Thursday (March 17th) that she is “fine with” not being a part of Teresa Giudice’s bridal party.

Gorga, who is married to Giudice’s brother Joe, admitted in the newest episode of On Display that she first heard the news on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday (March 15th).

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said, “I mean, if she's having Louie's sisters, well then, I guess that makes perfect sense for Teresa. I wish her nothing but happiness. I'm very happy that she's happy. I love to see her smile when she's with Louie. Whatever she decides, it's her wedding and I'll be fine with it.”

Giudice is set to marry fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas this summer.