Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She Was Almost Fired From ‘Sabrina’ For ‘Maxim’ Photoshoot

Melissa Joan Hart appeared on a recent episode of the Pod Meets World podcast and shared that she was almost fired from Sabrina the Teenage Witch in the ‘90s for posing in her underwear for Maxim.

Hart said she was on her way to the airport to shoot Scary Movie in Vancouver, when she got a call saying she was dropped from the film and that she should head to a Planet Hollywood afterparty instead.

"While I'm at the party, my lawyer shows up and goes, 'You did a photo shoot for Maxim magazine?'" the Drive Me Crazy actress recalled. "I'm like: 'Yes, I did.' They're like: 'Well, you're being sued and fired from your show, so don't talk to the press, don't do anything.'"

Hart was accused of being in violation of her Archie Comics contract, in which she agreed she "would never play the character naked." She added that while they "had no ground to stand on,” it was still "the worst day of [her] life."