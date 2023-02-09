Messages Suggest Armie Hammer Recycled His Suicide Story

PRPhotos.com

Messages obtained by Page Six show that Armie Hammer recycled the story of his alleged 2021 suicide attempt.

The Call Me By Your Name star told Air Mail that in February 2021, after he was accused of raping a woman named Effie and abusing others, he “just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark.”

However, Instagram DMs exchanged between Hammer and his ex, Courtney Vucekovich, in June 2020 tell nearly the exact same story.

He said that things became stressful during the Covid lockdown and, “Long story short….I swam out really far in the ocean. Too far. And immediately realized how bad things had gotten, got a therapist…got a plan to get out, but my plan was asinine.”