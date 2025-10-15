MGM+ Orders ‘Bosch’ Prequel Series With Cameron Monaghan As Young Detective

Getty Images

MGM+ has greenlit Bosch: Start Of Watch, a prequel series starring Cameron Monaghan as rookie LAPD detective Harry Bosch. Omari Hardwick will play veteran officer Eli Bridges in the show, which is set in 1991 Los Angeles. The series explores a city filled with racial tension, gang violence, and police corruption as young Bosch investigates a high-profile heist. Production begins in L.A. in 2026. This marks the fourth series in the Bosch universe, following the original Amazon series, Bosch: Legacy, and recent spinoff Ballard. Titus Welliver has played the role up to this point. MGM+ calls the prequel “a compelling origin story” showing how the beloved detective evolved. (Story URL)