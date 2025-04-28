Home » Entertainment » ‘Miami Vice’ Remake In The Works With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski

‘Miami Vice’ Remake In The Works With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski
Universal Pictures has tapped filmmaker Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) to direct a new adaptation of the classic 1980s television series Miami Vice. Screenwriter Dan Gilroy, known for Nightcrawler and The Bourne Legacy, will pen the screenplay, though plot details remain under wraps. The original Miami Vice series, which ran for five seasons on NBC from 1984 to 1989, starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as undercover detectives in South Florida. A previous film adaptation was released in 2006, directed by Michael Mann and starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell, though it struggled at the box office despite becoming a cult favorite over time. (Variety)

