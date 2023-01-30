Home » Entertainment » Michael B. Jordan Jokes About His Breakup With Lori Harvey On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Michael B. Jordan Jokes About His Breakup With Lori Harvey On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

During his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, Michael B. Jordan addressed his breakup with Lori Harvey in June last year. The Black Panther star highlighted his directorial debut in filming Creed III and then said, “Right after that, I went through my very first public breakup.”

Jordan continued, “Most people after a breakup are like, 'I'm going to get in better shape.' But I was already in Creed shape! So I had to be like, 'All right, I guess I'll learn a new language.'”

“Anyway, estoy en Raya,” he added, revealing that he’s currently on the celebrity dating app Raya. This comes just weeks after the news broke that Harvey is dating British actor Damson Idris.

Related Articles

Ciara Slams Jason Whitlock For Comments About Tyre Nichols’ Death
Keke Palmer, John Ventimiglia, Michael Shannon + More!
Netflix Addresses Filming Conditions On ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
Matt Barnes Spits On Fiancee’s Ex At Niners Game
Celebrity Gossip: TJ Holmes, Leslie Jordan, Chrissy Tiegen + More!
Robert Pattinson Opens Up About ‘Insidious’ Male Body Standards