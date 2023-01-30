Michael B. Jordan Jokes About His Breakup With Lori Harvey On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Getty Images

During his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, Michael B. Jordan addressed his breakup with Lori Harvey in June last year. The Black Panther star highlighted his directorial debut in filming Creed III and then said, “Right after that, I went through my very first public breakup.”

Jordan continued, “Most people after a breakup are like, 'I'm going to get in better shape.' But I was already in Creed shape! So I had to be like, 'All right, I guess I'll learn a new language.'”

“Anyway, estoy en Raya,” he added, revealing that he’s currently on the celebrity dating app Raya. This comes just weeks after the news broke that Harvey is dating British actor Damson Idris.