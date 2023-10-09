Michael Chiarello, ‘Grey’s Anatomy, Caitlyn Jenner + More!

PRPhotos.com

MICHAEL CHIARELLO DIES AT 61: People reports that celebrity chef Michael Chiarello has died at the age of 61. The Food Network star passed away at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, where he was being treated for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock. “We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being," his family said in a statement. Chiarello appeared as a chef on the Today show and on The View, and his show Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello ran for 10 years and was nominated for multiple daytime Emmy Awards. He won outstanding service show host in 2005.

THE CAST OF ‘GREY’S ANATOMY’ REUNITES ON THE SAG-AFTRA PICKET LINE: Cast members from the hit show Grey’s Anatomy reunited on the SAG-AFTRA picket line outside of Warner Bros. studio in Burbank, California, Friday (October 6th). Kim Raver, who plays Dr. Teddy Altman on the medical drama, shared a reel to Instagram afterwards, featuring Chandra Wilson, Jason George, James Pickens Jr., Camilla Luddington, Sarah Drew, Kelly McCreary, and more. “Proud to stand in solidarity on the picket line today with many of our Grey’s cast/crew family and fellow #SAGAFTRA Union members today in front of Warner Brothers!” she captioned the post.

CAITLYN JENNER EXPLAINS WHY SHE’S THE ONLY ONE TO APPEAR IN ‘HOUSE OF KARDASHIAN:’ Caitlyn Jenner spoke with The Times of London in a recent interview about the new docuseries House of Kardashian and why she’s the only one from the family to appear in it. “It’s very difficult when you’re in public life and in the media, especially the Kardashians… Sometimes it’s just very disappointing to see how they’re represented,” she told the outlet. “And when they approached me about doing this show, once I thought about it, I thought, ‘You know what? I want to get involved. I want to do my best to be very positive and really represent the family and the kids in a positive way.’” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added that she hasn’t talked to the family about the show. “I really haven’t talked with them about it. I’m kind of doing this on my own. I’ve been in the media for a long time. I know how the game is played,” she said.

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘YOUR LUCKY DAY:’ Deadline reports that the trailer for Your Lucky Day was released on Friday (October 6th), featuring Angus Cloud in one of his last film roles. The late Euphoria star gets into a deadly scuffle over a winning lottery ticket at a convenience store in the new film. Your Lucky Day is set to reach theaters on November 10th.