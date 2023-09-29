Michael Gambon Dies At 82

Michael Gambon, the actor most known for his role as Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise, has died at the age of 82.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” his family said in a statement released Thursday (September 28th). They added that he “died peacefully in hospital” following a bout of pneumonia.

Gambon appeared in films such as The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, The King’s Speech, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and Gosford Park.

Daniel Radcliffe remembered him as “one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with,” in a statement to Variety. Other Harry Potter stars such as Rupert Grint and Jason Isaacs honored the late actor on social media.

“So sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life,” Grint wrote on Instagram.