Michael Imperioli Says SCOTUS Decision ‘Allows [Him] To Discriminate’ Against ‘Homophobes And Bigots’

Getty Images

Sopranos star Michael Imperioli is speaking out against the Supreme Court‘s recent ruling in favor of a Colorado website designer who didn’t want to make a wedding website for a gay couple.

Sharing news of the decision to his Instagram page on Saturday (July 1st), Imperioli wrote, “I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Goodfellas’ or any movie or TV show I’ve been in.”

He sarcastically added, “Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!”

The White Lotus star continued to share his perspective in the comments section. “Hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view” he wrote. “America is becoming dumber by the minute.”