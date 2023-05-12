Michael J. Fox Admitted To Dumpster Diving In His Early Hollywood Days

PRPhotos.com

Michael J. Fox told Variety in a profile published Thursday(May 11th) that he struggled to make ends meet before making it in Hollywood.

The Family Ties alum said, “I was living on the margins. I was 18 years old, with no money, no connections, literally dumpster diving for food.”

Despite his rough start, the actor never lost hope, that he would be a star. He recalled sitting with the co-stars of his first film, the 1980 teen comedy, Midnight Madness, and thinking to himself, “‘Why is this going to work for me and not for them?' It’s not that I wished them unhappiness or bad luck — I wished them all the success in the world. But I knew I was going to make it. God knows why.”