Michael K Williams Scar Made Him Feel ‘Ugly’

Getty Images

Michael K. Williams reveals the origin of his famous scar in the upcoming posthumous memoir, Scenes From My Life.

According to People, The Wire star was enjoying a successful modeling and dancing career in 1991 when he was sliced across the face right before his 25th birthday.

Williams was leaving a club when he encountered a man that had been harassing an acquaintance earlier in the evening.

He writes, “In a flash, he smacked me across the face. I put my hand to my forehead. Then I saw the dark liquid on my fingers. The guy hadn’t been slapping me. He had been cutting me open.”

As he healed, he said he “never felt more ugly,” but added “the scar gave me an ‘edge’. It made me look like the tough guy I wasn’t.”