Michael K. Williams, Tori Spelling, Margarette Qualley + More!

DRUG DEALER SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON FOR THE DEATH OF MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS: According to People, a drug dealer in New York City was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday (August 18th) for selling The Wire actor Michael K. Williams heroin that was laced with fentanyl. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement, “On Sept. 5, 2021, Irvin Cartagena sold Michael K. Williams a fatal dose of heroin laced with fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue. Michael K. Williams tragically lost his life after using the drugs sold to him by Cartagena.” Williams died on September 6th, 2021, at the age of 54.

TORI SPELLING IS HOSPITALIZED FOR AN UNKNOWN CONDITION: On Sunday (August 20th), Tori Spelling took to her Instagram stories to let fans know that she is in the hospital. Sharing a photo of her hand hooked up to an IV, the 90210 actress wrote, “4th day here and I'm missing my kiddos so much … Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way.” Spelling’s hospital wristband revealed she was admitted on Thursday (August 17th). She did not yet reveal why she was hospitalized.

MARGARET QUALLEY AND JACK ANTONOFF ARE MARRIED: People reports that Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff tied the knot on Saturday (August 19th) in New Jersey after two years of dating. Stars such as Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, and Lana Del Rey all attended the wedding alongside Qualley’s mother, Andie MacDowell. The Maid actress was photographed smiling wide and holding hands with the singer as they arrived at their afterparty.

DARIUS JACKSON SEEMINGLY DENIES REPORTS THAT HE AND KEKE PALMER ARE BROKEN UP: Darius Jackson is causing fans to question whether he and Keke Palmer have really gone their separate ways—following all the drama surrounding an Usher concert in Las Vegas in July. “I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me,” he tweeted on Friday (August 18th). “So all these sites & posts about me making any type of statement is false.” Jackson and the Nope actress welcomed a baby boy named Leodis Andrellton Jackson together earlier this year.

CHARLIZE THERON ADDRESSES RUMORS THAT SHE GOT A FACELIFT: In an interview with Allure published on Friday (August 18th), Charlize Theron denied the rumors that she got a facelift. “My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” the Monster actress told the outlet. “But people think I had a facelift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, 'B**ch, I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'”