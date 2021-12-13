Michael Strahan Faces Criticism For His Blue Origin Flight

Getty Images

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan returned to Earth along with five other passengers aboard a Blue Origin flight Saturday (December 11th). Posting a video to Twitter that shared his excitement after landing, the former football player wrote, “TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!! WOW…. that was amazing!!!”

Twitter users did not share in the joy. One user tweeted in response, “Thank you for your significant contribution to global warming through your vain space tourism.” Another commented, “Did you know that 75 tonnes of carbon is emitted for each passenger on your joy ride & exacerbating #climatechange? All so the rich & famous can go to space for 10 minutes. #ClimateEmergency.”

The Blast reports that Strahan told Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, “I want to go back,” shortly after landing outside of Van Horn, Texas. Bezos has been criticized by many for his carbon emissions, including by climate activist Greta Thunberg.