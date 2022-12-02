Home » Entertainment » Michelle Williams Explains Why She Always Takes Busy Phillips As Her Plus-One

Michelle Williams Explains Why She Always Takes Busy Phillips As Her Plus-One

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Michelle Williams recently told Page Six that she always brings Busy Phillips as her plus-one to red carpet events because “It makes it fun.”

She told the outlet at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Monday (November 28th), “I don’t know if you ever really get used to being on a red carpet. It’s a little overwhelming, but then all of a sudden, I look over and see this gal, and I know whatever happens, we’re going to have a great time and laugh.”

The two have been friends since they met on the set of Dawson's Creek in the late '90s.

Related Articles

Ashanti Says A Producer Asked Her To Take A Shower With Him For Songs
Jennifer Lopez Shares The Message Ben Affleck Had Engraved On Her Engagement Ring
Hailey Bieber Says She Has A Cyst The ‘Size Of An Apple’ On Her Ovary
Kim Kardashian Is ‘Re-Evaluating’ Her Relationship With Balenciaga Following Controversial Ad
Jennifer Lopez ‘Felt Like [She] Was Gonna Die’ After Her Breakup With Ben Affleck In The Early Aughts
Kandi Burruss Said She Had A Great Interaction With NeNe Leakes At Porsha Williams’ Wedding