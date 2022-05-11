Michelle Williams Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

PRPhotos.com

Michelle Williams and her husband, Hamilton director Thomas Kail, will be welcoming another baby this fall. Williams told Variety on Tuesday (May 10th), “It’s totally joyous.”

“As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family,” the Dawson’s Creek actress said.

This will be Williams and Kail’s second child together, as their son, Hart, was born in 2020. Williams also has a 16-year-old daughter, Matilda, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger.