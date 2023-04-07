Home » Entertainment » Michelle Williams Says She Hasn’t Experienced Oscar Rivalries

Michelle Williams Says She Hasn’t Experienced Oscar Rivalries

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Michelle Williams says that while it can seem like there are big Oscar rivalries, that’s not “what it feels like from the inside.”

The five-time Academy Award nominee told Yahoo! Entertainment, “It feels like being in a room full of people who share a common love, and that’s the energy that exists actor to actor. If it appears like a competition, that’s maybe what it looks like from the outside, but it isn’t what I experience with my peers. I experience a lot of warmth, friendly feelings and support for each other’s work.”

Williams is currently nominated as Best Actress for her role in The Fablemans.

Related Articles

Hollywood Quick Hits: Mo’Nique & Michael K. Williams!
Celebirty Gossip: Ryan Seacrest, Jen Shah, Wendy Williams, And The White Lotus
Keke Palmer, Sally Field, Robin Williams + More!
Michelle Yeoh Was Told She ‘Should Retire’ Before Starring In ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
Cindy Williams, Lisa Loring, Eddie Murphy + More!
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Leads The 2023 Oscar Nominations