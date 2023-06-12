Mike Batayeh, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon + More!

MIKE BATAYEH DIES AT 52: According to Today, Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh passed away on June 1st at the age of 52 due to a heart attack. “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother,” his family wrote on Facebook recently. “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.” Batayeh played the role of Dennis Markowski, the manager of Lavanderia Brillante laundromat, on Breaking Bad. He also appeared on shows such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, and Everybody Loves Raymond. Batayeh held roles in films such as Detroit Unleaded, American Dreamz, Don’t Mess with the Zohan, and Gas as well.

DONALD TRUMP USES ‘AIR’ MONOLOGUE WITHOUT CONSENT IN NEW CAMPAIGN VIDEO: According to Deadline, a spokesperson for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon released a statement condemning Donald Trump‘s usage of a monologue from Air for a campaign video shared on Saturday (June 10th). “We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Specifically in terms of any and all rights available to us under US copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent.”

MULTIPLE ‘GLADIATOR 2′ CREW MEMBERS INJURED DUE TO STUNT MISHAP ON SET: Variety reports that several crew members were injured due to a stunt gone wrong on the Morocco set of Gladiator 2. Six people received treatment for their injuries and four are still hospitalized, according to the outlet. A spokesperson for Paramount Pictures said in a statement, “While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the ‘Gladiator’ sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries … They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment.”

MIKE WHITE IS OPEN TO ‘THE WHITE LOTUS’ PREQUEL SERIES WITH DE-AGED JENNIFER COOLIDGE: Deadline reports that The White Lotus creator Mike White announced during a press conference at the Vivid Sydney Festival on Saturday (June 10th) that a prequel featuring Jennifer Coolidge‘s character Tanya McQuoid is “absolutely” a possibility. “We were just talking about that. It's a funny idea,” he said. Like Harrison Ford in the new Indiana Jones movie, White suggested “making Jennifer 20 years younger.” He added, “That would be fun too. I think Jennifer's like, 'Sure, let's do it!'”