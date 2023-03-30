Home » Entertainment » Mike Myers ‘Knows Nothing

Mike Myers ‘Knows Nothing

Mike Meyers “knows nothing” about a Canadian radio DJ’s claims that the Saturday Night Live alum had him fired from the set of The Love Guru for looking at him in the eyes.

DJ Jay Brody wrote on Twitter that he was working security on the film set at the time and added, “When we were hired they basically told us he would have us fired regardless in under a week and not to worry because it wouldn’t impact our ability to work on other projects around town.”

A rep for Meyers told Entertainment Weekly, "Mike knows nothing about this. Not aware of anyone being hired or fired."

