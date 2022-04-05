Mike Shouhed, Mama June, Courteney Cox + More!

Getty Images

MIKE SHOUHED ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: People reports that Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed was arrested on March 27th for “intimate partner violence with injury.” Shouhed is currently engaged to Paulina Ben-Cohen, but the victim’s name was not revealed. Shouhed was released on $50,000 bond, and his court date is set for July 25th at the Los Angeles Municipal Court.

MAMA JUNE’S DAUGHTER, PUMPKIN, IS PREGNANT WITH TWINS: Page Six reports that Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is expecting twins with her husband, Joshua Efird. Her due date is approximately June 18th. Pumpkin currently has two children, Ella and Bently.

COURTENEY COX TRIES OUT FRIENDS FACE FILTER: Courteney Cox decided to put a viral Friends face filter to the test. On Sunday (April 3rd), Cox shared a humorous video of herself to Instagram giving it a go. However, she wasn’t feeling the filter that was supposed to represent her character on the show. “I feel terrible about myself,” she joked.

GIANNINA MILADY GIBELLI AND BLAKE HORSTMANN ARE INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL: According to Page Six, Love is Blind alum Giannina Milady Gibelli and Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann have finally gone Instagram official. Gibelli posted a photo of herself and Horstmann in Spain together to her Instagram stories on Sunday (April 3rd).