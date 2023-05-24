Mike Tyson Says Jamie Foxx Suffered A Stroke

Mike Tyson revealed on a recent episode of the PBD Podcast that Jamie Foxx suffered a stroke. Last month, the Ray actor’s family shared that he was hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia, due to a “medical complication,” but they did not disclose what the complication was.

“He’s not feeling well. They said a stroke,” Tyson said on the podcast. However, the former boxer added that he didn’t know the whole story. “I have no idea what happened to him.”

Entertainment Tonight reports that Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, and his friend, Dave Brown, visited the Day Shift star at a rehabilitation center in Chicago, Illinois, late last week. According to TMZ, this center specializes in recovery following conditions such as stroke, spinal trauma, and traumatic brain injury.