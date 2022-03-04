Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Pledge $3 Million To Help Fleeing Ukrainians

PRPhotos.com

Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher have pledged to match up to $3 million worth of donations to Airbnb.org and Flexport.org through GoFundMe.org in an effort to raise $30 million for the refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Kunis wrote on the couple’s GoFundMe page, “While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support.”

They had already raised $3,038,150 within 10 hours of creating their page Thursday (March 3rd).