Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Spill Dirty Parenting Secrets

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are sharing their dirty secrets. The pair, who share Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, tell Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on Armchair Expert podcast that they bathe their kids … occasionally.

Kunis revealed: "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway."

"But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day," the Bad Moms actress continued. "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."

Kutcher added, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

The pros have their backs. According to the Mayo Clinic, bathing tots too often “can dry out” their skin. And the American Academy of Dermatology says that kids 6-11 don’t need a “daily” bath.

The parents don’t bathe daily either. “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," Kutcher said of his soap usage. "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."