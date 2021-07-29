Mila Kunis Regrets Stopping Ashton Kutcher From Going To Space

PRPhotos.com

Mila Kunis regrets telling Ashton Kutcher that he couldn’t go to space.

Earlier this month, the That 70s Show actor revealed to Mashable that he had a ticket to ride in one of Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic flights but gave it up after Kunis told him it wasn’t a “smart family decision.”

The Bad Moms star told People that he had told her about the ticket when the first started dating but didn’t demand he sell it until after she had their second child in 2016.

She remembered telling her husband, “I was all so hormonal, and I was like, 'You can't, you're going to die. The thing's going to explode and you're going to die — and you're going to leave me with the babies.'"

Kunis added that as a Star Trek fan, she regrets not letting him go and said, "I want everybody to know I probably would have let him to go to space now, but now it's too late.”