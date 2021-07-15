Mila Kunis Won’t Let Ashton Kutcher Go To Space

PRPhotos.com

Mila Kunis made Ashton Kutcher sell his ticket to space.

Although the former That 70's Show star snagged the 500th ticket for a flight on Virgin Galactic in 2012, he will not be leaving the planet any time soon.

Kutcher told Mashable, "I was booked on a flight to go to space and, in fact, I'm quite rueful about the fact that I am not going to space. My wife asked me to sell my ticket to space because she didn't think that it was a smart family decision."

Kutcher and Kunis were married in 2015 and currently have two children.

According to Space.com, Virgin Galactic officials originally said they were hoping for takeoff in 2013 or 2014 but the first fully crewed flight, including Sir Richard Branson, just happened this week (July 11th).