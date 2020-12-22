Miles Teller Says His Life Is Much Better With Wife Keleigh Sperry

PRPhotos.com

Miles Teller covers the latest Men’s Health, and inside, he shared serious insight into his chill and happy life with wife Keleigh Sperry. The 33-year-old married the model in September of 2019, mere months before the pandemic transformed life. But with Sperry, Teller says things aren’t so bad.

“We just hang out. She keeps me calm. It’s pretty great,” he says of their time in social distancing at home. “I’m with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed. We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there.”

They’re spending a lot of time outside: “Keleigh and I both worked on our backyard and did some landscaping. We planted a lemon tree, hydrangeas, and a rose garden. Since we were staring at our backyard a whole lot more than usual, we wanted to add color.”

Teller also revealed that she gifted him a fancy Toto toilet, which is heated, for Christmas one year: “Dude, my wife got it for me for Christmas, which was really nice of her. I put it in the downstairs bathroom so everybody could use it. And they spend so much time in there, it is ridiculous.”

The actor's upcoming film, Top Gun: Maverick, opens in theaters in summer 2021.