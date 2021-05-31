Miles Teller Sets Record Straight on Attack

PRPhotos.com

The Tellers are sharing their side of a complicated story about an attack Miles Teller suffered on vacation in Hawaii. Initial reports had Teller getting punched by an event planner who said the actor owed him $60K, but he and his wife Keleigh Sperry say he was jumped by two strangers.

“The story reported about Miles being punched in the face by @TMZ over ‘money’ is completely false,” Keleigh, 28, wrote on Instagram. “Miles was jumped by 2 men we have never met after they trapped him in a bathroom. It seems these same men have done this to many people and we appreciate your support Maui. This is now a criminal investigation.”

Their pal Shailene Woodley, who is vacationing in Hawaii with her fiancé Aaron Rodgers and the pair, also shared the message on IG Story.

Teller also clarified on Twitter: “I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud.”