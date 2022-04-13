Home » Entertainment » Millie Bobby Brown Comments On The ‘Gross’ Behavior She’s Witnessed Since She Turned 18

Millie Bobby Brown Comments On The ‘Gross’ Behavior She’s Witnessed Since She Turned 18

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out on the “gross” way people have treated her since she turned 18 in February.

In a recent interview with Deborah Frances-White and Susan Wokoma, Brown said, “I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with: navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships … Being liked and trying to fit in, it's all a lot, and you're trying to find yourself while doing that. The only difference is that obviously I'm doing that in the public eye.”

The Enola Holmes star said that she’s “definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media have reacted to me coming of age.”

“But it's gross,” she added, “I think it's just a very good representation of what's going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized. And so I have been dealing with that, but also have been dealing with that for forever.”

Related Articles

Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Taking A Bubble Bath When Ben Affleck Proposed
JoJo Siwa Says She Wasn’t Invited To The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards
Simon Cowell Says Face Fillers Turned Him Into ‘Something Out Of A Horror Film’
Will Smith Is Banned From The Academy Awards For 10 Years
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Engaged For The Second Time
Sam Elliott Apologizes For His Power Of The Dog Comments