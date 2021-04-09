Millie Bobby Brown Drags David Harbour for Spilling the ‘Stranger’ Beans

PRPhotos.com

David Harbour accidentally spilled Stranger Things secrets on an Instagram Live April 7th. On a Live, he chatted with fans but forgot he was in his character Jim Hopper’s costume and makeup.

"What's up, everybody? How's it going?" David, 45, began. "I haven't done Instagram Live in a little while. I think I can only be here for like three and a half minutes because I think I have to go to set fairly soon."

"I'm here, shooting season four of our television show," he continued. "I don't think I'm supposed to be showing you these things. Who wants to hear spoilers for season four? Let me just read directly from the script."

He got nervous though when he saw that Millie was watching. "Oh s–t!" he said. "Millie! Oh, no. Millie, don't tell Netflix, don't tell Netflix that I'm doing Instagram Live from set. I'm just gonna read your sections of the script, Millie. I'm just gonna tell everybody what happens to Eleven this season."

Millie then joined the Live, asking David what he's doing. "I'm so crazy," he told her. "I shouldn't be doing this."

David then joked, "I'm getting fired." However, Millie countered that while he might not get fired, he's likely going to get a phone call from someone at Netflix.