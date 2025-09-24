Millie Bobby Brown In Final Talks To Play Olympic Gymnast Kerri Strug In Netflix Film

Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is nearing a deal to portray Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in Netflix’s upcoming film Perfect, directed by Gia Coppola. The Stranger Things star would also serve as producer on the project, which focuses on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team’s historic performance at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Strug famously secured individual vault gold despite landing on an injured ankle, with coach Béla Károlyi carrying her to the podium in an iconic moment. The team, known as the Magnificent Seven, won America’s first-ever team gymnastics gold and included Shannon Miller, Dominique Moceanu, Dominique Dawes, Amy Chow, Jaycie Phelps and captain Amanda Borden. Netflix plans to begin shooting in 2026. (Story URL)